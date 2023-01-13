Foxworth announced as Woman Of Distinction Published 2:48 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

1 of 2

The Pearl River County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society

for Key Women Educators selects one chapter member for the Woman of

Distinction Award biannually. This award is designed to recognize a woman

who exhibits an outstanding contribution to education, her chapter, and her

community. This year, the award was presented to Mrs. Kathryn Foxworth of

Picayune, MS.

Foxworth has lived in Picayune for 46 years and is a mother of two sons,

Jerry and Russell, and a grandmother of 8. She received her bachelor’s

degree in elementary education in 1968 and in 1970 her masters of education

from the University of Southern Mississippi. Mrs. Foxworth retired from

education in 2003 and continued to support students through tutoring for an

additional 15 years after retirement.

Foxworth served the educational community both locally and abroad as a

teacher and a mentor. For over 35 years, Foxworth taught upper elementary

and Picayune Junior High Social Studies and math. In addition to her years

teaching in Picayune, she taught in Columbus, GA and Spangdahlem,

Germany.

This year’s Woman of Distinction Award is only one of the many awards

Foxworth has received in regard to her educational contributions. Foxworth

has also been recognized as an Outstanding Educator, Who’s Who Among

America’s Teachers, Employee of the Month, Clinical Teacher Faculty Member

of the College of Education and Psychology and was accepted to teach with

the Department of Defense in Spangdahlem, Germany.

In 1974, Mrs. Foxworth joined the Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.

Throughout these years she has supported the chapter at meetings, events and with projects as well as attended both district and state conventions. In

addition to her membership of the Delta Kamma Gamma organization,

Foxworth is also a member of Mississippi Retired Teachers, Picayune United

Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Ethel Vaughn Circle, and the

Administrative Board.

The Delta Kamma Gamma is an international society which promotes

professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in

education. The Sigma Chapter of DKG is proud to be represented by Kathryn

Foxworth as this year’s Woman of Distinction.