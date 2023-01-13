Foxworth announced as Woman Of Distinction
Published 2:48 pm Friday, January 13, 2023
The Pearl River County Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society
for Key Women Educators selects one chapter member for the Woman of
Distinction Award biannually. This award is designed to recognize a woman
who exhibits an outstanding contribution to education, her chapter, and her
community. This year, the award was presented to Mrs. Kathryn Foxworth of
Picayune, MS.
Foxworth has lived in Picayune for 46 years and is a mother of two sons,
Jerry and Russell, and a grandmother of 8. She received her bachelor’s
degree in elementary education in 1968 and in 1970 her masters of education
from the University of Southern Mississippi. Mrs. Foxworth retired from
education in 2003 and continued to support students through tutoring for an
additional 15 years after retirement.
Foxworth served the educational community both locally and abroad as a
teacher and a mentor. For over 35 years, Foxworth taught upper elementary
and Picayune Junior High Social Studies and math. In addition to her years
teaching in Picayune, she taught in Columbus, GA and Spangdahlem,
Germany.
This year’s Woman of Distinction Award is only one of the many awards
Foxworth has received in regard to her educational contributions. Foxworth
has also been recognized as an Outstanding Educator, Who’s Who Among
America’s Teachers, Employee of the Month, Clinical Teacher Faculty Member
of the College of Education and Psychology and was accepted to teach with
the Department of Defense in Spangdahlem, Germany.
In 1974, Mrs. Foxworth joined the Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.
Throughout these years she has supported the chapter at meetings, events and with projects as well as attended both district and state conventions. In
addition to her membership of the Delta Kamma Gamma organization,
Foxworth is also a member of Mississippi Retired Teachers, Picayune United
Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Ethel Vaughn Circle, and the
Administrative Board.
The Delta Kamma Gamma is an international society which promotes
professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in
education. The Sigma Chapter of DKG is proud to be represented by Kathryn
Foxworth as this year’s Woman of Distinction.