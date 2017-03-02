April 27, 2020

Picayune Fire Department works two incidents

Firefighters with the Picayune Fire Department responded to two fires Friday night. Lt. Jason Hunt issued a release ... Read more | Add your comment

Teachers reunite with students via drive-thru

Students of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School got a chance to see their teachers Thursday as part of ... Read more | Add your comment

Four suspects arrested for drug related offenses during traffic stop

Four people were arrested by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday after drugs were found to ... Read more | Add your comment

MDE releases stats about how students fare after graduation

The Mississippi State Department of Education recently released information about how high school graduates fare after leaving school. ... Read more | Add your comment

by Cathy Cook.

by Cathy Cook.

Sports

Southeastern Louisiana athlete looking to prove himself

Anthony Hickman used his two years on the East Mississippi Community College baseball team to earn his dream spot on the baseball team at Mississippi ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am

News

Officer survives collision after resident rescues him from burning patrol car

A Poplarville police officer was saved by a resident after he broke his leg and totaled his patrol car while pursuing a speeding vehicle Tuesday ... Read more

by Staff Report, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am

Sports

Picayune coach uses challenge to give back in trying times

Chris Wise had heard of Everesting, a hill climbing challenge, before because a number of athletes used it as a way to raise funds and ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am

News

Poplarville announces student graduation, promotion policy

With physical school buildings closed for the second half of the spring semester, the Poplarville School Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday to ... Read more

by Cathy Cook, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am

Columns

Letting the fear fade because he watches me

By Jan Miller Penton My coffee had grown cold as I sat thinking about all the ways life had changed. Who would have believed a ... Read more

by Special to the Item, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am

News

Disturbance call brings deputies to area where drugs, other offenses found

Several people were arrested for a variety of offenses after deputies responded to a disturbance complaint in the early morning hours of April 17. Pearl ... Read more

by Jeremy Pittari, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am

Columns

April was a busy month in Dixie Alley

By Skip Rigney April often brings more tornadoes to the mid-South than any other month of the year, and April 2020 is living up to, ... Read more

by Special to the Item, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am

Sports

Personal trainers having to adjust to social distancing

Personal trainers are used to having hands on contact with their clients, but with the closure of gyms and the implementation of social distancing and ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Friday, April 24, 2020 7:00 am

News

Higher construction bids than expected set back Poplarville park upgrades

A project to add a stage and bathroom to Poplarville’s City Square Park may be going back to the drawing board after bids for construction ... Read more

by Cathy Cook, Friday, April 24, 2020 7:00 am

Sports

Former PRC athlete earns DI scholarship to Ole Miss

Hayden Dunhurst didn’t expect a possible career to come out of playing baseball, but after turning heads as a freshman in high school the catcher ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Friday, April 24, 2020 7:00 am

News

Aldermen consider an end to municipal election commissioners

The City of Poplarville may utilize Pearl River County’s election commission to conduct its municipal elections in August. City attorney Manya Bryan is developing an ... Read more

by Cathy Cook, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am

Sports

The pandemic’s affect on recruiting felt by high schoolers

High school athletes wanting to play at the next level have to do enough during their high school career to garner attention, but for seniors ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am

News

Long tax office drive-thru lines due to new tag purchases

The line at the Tax Assessor’s office in Picayune has been long at times, and that is not entirely due to misconceptions about what services ... Read more

by Jeremy Pittari, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am

News

Work on Highway 11 expansion uninterrupted by pandemic

Drivers can expect the orange barrels blocking off part of a travel lane on Highway 43 North near the Highway 11 and Highway 43 intersection ... Read more

by Cathy Cook, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am

Sports

Picayune baseball player joining the Marines

Trey Wells was a starting pitcher for the Picayune Maroon Tide baseball team prior to the cancellation of spring sports, but he’s used this time ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am

News

Aldermen follow suit with Reeves executive order

The city of Poplarville will follow the lead of Governor Tate Reeves order concerning adjusting sheltering in place regulations, which means that nonessential retail businesses ... Read more

by Cathy Cook, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:08 pm

News

Reward for information in Rebecca Reid case now doubled

The reward for information concerning a missing person case that began back in January has been doubled due to efforts put forth by the family ... Read more

by Jeremy Pittari, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:00 am

News

Heritage Christian hoping to continue growth even with pandemic

Heritage Christian Academy started as a small program in the back of First Baptist Church of Picayune, but has now grown into a school providing ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:00 am

Sports

High school athletes dealing with changes to recruiting

COVID-19 has effectively shut down the sports world, including college recruiting. Spring sports across the United States have been cancelled, both collegiately and at the ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:00 am

News

Marriage licenses available again by appointment only

Residents in Pearl River County will be able to get marriage licenses from the county’s Circuit Clerk again. In late March, the Pearl River County ... Read more

by Cathy Cook, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:00 am

News

COVID-19 cases now top 4,000 in Mississippi

The state of Mississippi now has 4,512 cases of COVID-19 of which 169 deaths were attributed, according to statistics from Mississippi State Department of Health. ... Read more

by Staff Report, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am

News

Positive message shared via empty store

An empty storefront in Picayune has been transformed into an oversized thank you card to medical personnel and essential workers who are putting themselves at ... Read more

by Cathy Cook, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am

News

PRC School board approves summer projects

Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees heard an update on the District’s bond construction and approved some summer maintenance projects during the Board’s ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am

News

Team CHAOS creating activities children can do at home

High school students are using their creativity as part of a project to help other kids learn about science with hands on activities while they ... Read more

by Cathy Cook, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am

Sports

PRCC soccer athlete outworked his competition

Tres Ray was introduced to the sport of soccer by his mom at the age of 5 and has since become a talented winger for ... Read more

by Jonathan Mitchell, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am

