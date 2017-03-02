Top Stories
Picayune Fire Department works two incidents
Firefighters with the Picayune Fire Department responded to two fires Friday night. Lt. Jason Hunt issued a release ...
Teachers reunite with students via drive-thru
Students of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School got a chance to see their teachers Thursday as part of ...
Four suspects arrested for drug related offenses during traffic stop
Four people were arrested by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday after drugs were found to ...
MDE releases stats about how students fare after graduation
The Mississippi State Department of Education recently released information about how high school graduates fare after leaving school. ...
Sports
Southeastern Louisiana athlete looking to prove himself
Anthony Hickman used his two years on the East Mississippi Community College baseball team to earn his dream spot on the baseball team at Mississippi ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am
News
Officer survives collision after resident rescues him from burning patrol car
A Poplarville police officer was saved by a resident after he broke his leg and totaled his patrol car while pursuing a speeding vehicle Tuesday ...
by Staff Report, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am
Sports
Picayune coach uses challenge to give back in trying times
Chris Wise had heard of Everesting, a hill climbing challenge, before because a number of athletes used it as a way to raise funds and ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am
News
Poplarville announces student graduation, promotion policy
With physical school buildings closed for the second half of the spring semester, the Poplarville School Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday to ...
by Cathy Cook, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am
Columns
Letting the fear fade because he watches me
By Jan Miller Penton My coffee had grown cold as I sat thinking about all the ways life had changed. Who would have believed a ...
by Special to the Item, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am
News
Disturbance call brings deputies to area where drugs, other offenses found
Several people were arrested for a variety of offenses after deputies responded to a disturbance complaint in the early morning hours of April 17. Pearl ...
by Jeremy Pittari, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am
Columns
April was a busy month in Dixie Alley
By Skip Rigney April often brings more tornadoes to the mid-South than any other month of the year, and April 2020 is living up to, ...
by Special to the Item, Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:00 am
Sports
Personal trainers having to adjust to social distancing
Personal trainers are used to having hands on contact with their clients, but with the closure of gyms and the implementation of social distancing and ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Friday, April 24, 2020 7:00 am
News
Higher construction bids than expected set back Poplarville park upgrades
A project to add a stage and bathroom to Poplarville’s City Square Park may be going back to the drawing board after bids for construction ...
by Cathy Cook, Friday, April 24, 2020 7:00 am
Sports
Former PRC athlete earns DI scholarship to Ole Miss
Hayden Dunhurst didn’t expect a possible career to come out of playing baseball, but after turning heads as a freshman in high school the catcher ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Friday, April 24, 2020 7:00 am
News
Aldermen consider an end to municipal election commissioners
The City of Poplarville may utilize Pearl River County’s election commission to conduct its municipal elections in August. City attorney Manya Bryan is developing an ...
by Cathy Cook, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am
Sports
The pandemic’s affect on recruiting felt by high schoolers
High school athletes wanting to play at the next level have to do enough during their high school career to garner attention, but for seniors ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am
News
Long tax office drive-thru lines due to new tag purchases
The line at the Tax Assessor’s office in Picayune has been long at times, and that is not entirely due to misconceptions about what services ...
by Jeremy Pittari, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am
News
Work on Highway 11 expansion uninterrupted by pandemic
Drivers can expect the orange barrels blocking off part of a travel lane on Highway 43 North near the Highway 11 and Highway 43 intersection ...
by Cathy Cook, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am
Sports
Picayune baseball player joining the Marines
Trey Wells was a starting pitcher for the Picayune Maroon Tide baseball team prior to the cancellation of spring sports, but he’s used this time ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Thursday, April 23, 2020 7:00 am
News
Aldermen follow suit with Reeves executive order
The city of Poplarville will follow the lead of Governor Tate Reeves order concerning adjusting sheltering in place regulations, which means that nonessential retail businesses ...
by Cathy Cook, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:08 pm
News
Reward for information in Rebecca Reid case now doubled
The reward for information concerning a missing person case that began back in January has been doubled due to efforts put forth by the family ...
by Jeremy Pittari, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:00 am
News
Heritage Christian hoping to continue growth even with pandemic
Heritage Christian Academy started as a small program in the back of First Baptist Church of Picayune, but has now grown into a school providing ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:00 am
Sports
High school athletes dealing with changes to recruiting
COVID-19 has effectively shut down the sports world, including college recruiting. Spring sports across the United States have been cancelled, both collegiately and at the ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:00 am
News
Marriage licenses available again by appointment only
Residents in Pearl River County will be able to get marriage licenses from the county’s Circuit Clerk again. In late March, the Pearl River County ...
by Cathy Cook, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 7:00 am
News
COVID-19 cases now top 4,000 in Mississippi
The state of Mississippi now has 4,512 cases of COVID-19 of which 169 deaths were attributed, according to statistics from Mississippi State Department of Health. ...
by Staff Report, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am
News
Positive message shared via empty store
An empty storefront in Picayune has been transformed into an oversized thank you card to medical personnel and essential workers who are putting themselves at ...
by Cathy Cook, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am
News
PRC School board approves summer projects
Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees heard an update on the District’s bond construction and approved some summer maintenance projects during the Board’s ...
by Jonathan Mitchell, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am
News
Team CHAOS creating activities children can do at home
High school students are using their creativity as part of a project to help other kids learn about science with hands on activities while they ...
by Cathy Cook, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:00 am
Sports
PRCC soccer athlete outworked his competition
Tres Ray was introduced to the sport of soccer by his mom at the age of 5 and has since become a talented winger for ...