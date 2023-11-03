Picayune High School Athlete to Participate in Under Armour All-American Game Published 1:22 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Picayune High School has achieved a significant milestone as five-star defensive end Jamonta Waller has been chosen to participate in the prestigious Under Armour All-American game scheduled for January 2024 in Orlando, Florida. This marks the first time in the school’s history that a Picayune athlete will compete in this renowned event.

Jamonta Waller, who is slated to join the University of Florida next year, will have the opportunity to showcase his skills well before his college career officially begins. The Under Armour All-American game is a highly regarded platform that gathers the nation’s top high school football prospects.

In a ceremony held on Wednesday at Picayune High School, Waller was presented with his All-American jersey in the presence of his coaches, teammates, and peers. The event recognized his achievements and the hard work and dedication that have propelled him to this remarkable accomplishment.