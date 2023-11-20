Merelyn Mars Palmer Published 10:14 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Merelyn Mars Palmer, wife of the late Reggie Palmer of Picayune, Mississippi, died peacefully in hospice on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. She was 84 years old.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00PM at the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin will officiate the service.

Born in Gretna, Louisiana on February 23, 1939 to the late Leon and Mineola Mars, Mrs. Palmer was raised in Picayune with her six siblings – the late Charline Hendrix of Carriere, the late Leon “Buddy” (Melba) Mars, Jr. of Bay St. Louis, the late Lavada (Jerry) Bond of Picayune, the late Larry “Butch” (Diane) Mars of Picayune, Betty “Cookie” (Tommy) Dobbs of Magee and Lynita (Wiley) Thornton of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Reggie and Merelyn are survived by three daughters – Lori Bounds of Hide Away Lake, Kim Mitchell of Caesar and Becky (Mike) Knipper of Beavercreek, Ohio; five grandchildren – Jace (Abbie) Bounds of Dayton, Ohio, Scarlett Mitchell of Houston, Texas, Jack Knipper of Columbus, Ohio and Justin and Jarrett Knipper of Beavercreek, Ohio.

The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association may be made in her memory. A tribute page has been created under her name at https://act.alz.org