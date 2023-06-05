Best of Pearl River County Awards: Celebrating Excellence in our Community Published 1:54 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

It’s time to recognize and applaud the exceptional local businesses contributing to our community. As we shine a spotlight on the most deserving shops, restaurants, and service providers, as voted by the residents.

Best of Pearl River County Awards have continued to grow each year. In 2022, the event had over 200,000 votes cast in over 150 categories.

This summer, we invite everyone to celebrate the “Best of Pearl River County.” This is an opportunity to showcase your business, attract new clients, and remind Pearl River County of what sets you apart as “The Best.”

The nomination phase will be open from June 5th – June 25th.

The voting phase will be available from July 17th – August 6th.

Winners will be announced on September 28th at the Best of Pearl River County event.

To participate and nominate your favorite local business, visit picayuneitem.com/contests/bestprc23. Your participation helps shine a spotlight on the exceptional local establishments that deserve our appreciation and support.

For more information on promotional packages, contact rikki.hardy@picayuneitem.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate your achievements and be recognized as the best in Pearl River County.