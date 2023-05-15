ShoNuff Smokehouse Q
Published 1:34 pm Monday, May 15, 2023
The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes ShoNuff Smokehouse Q.
Business Description:
This delicious food truck offers a wide range of mouth-watering options for all you food lovers out there. From their famous Sho-Nuff Dirty Bird, to the succulent Rib Tips, juicy sliced Beef Brisket, tasty Pulled Pork, tender Pork Ribs, and so much more – there’s something for everyone! They were also chosen by our members for the Best Food for our Chef Challenge at our Annual Chamber Membership Meeting! Make sure to check them out and indulge in their heavenly dishes. You won’t be disappointed! Don’t forget, they also accept credit and debit cards for your convenience.