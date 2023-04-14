First welcoming sign in progress Published 9:29 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Picayune will now begin working on the construction it welcoming signs off I-59 exits.

The City will build one sign at a time (not determined with sign). At the conclusion, they review costs before starting the second sign.

The Council was recently awarded a $2,500 donation from Cadence Insurance for the I-50 Welcoming signs.

As stated in a previous article, Two signs made of stucco, each 35 ft wide and 8 ft tall with three flags that say the City Of Picayune will be placed at both I-59 Exit 6 and I-59 Exit 4 interchanges. The total cost for the signs will be $132,000.

The project is ready to hit the ground in the coming weeks.