Weather update Published 10:07 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

JACKSON — National Weather Service Jackson Office issued a weather advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday for the region. Picayune and Pearl River County are at risk of being hit by severe storms.

The Picayune area is currently in the enhanced risk threat area with damaging wind up to 70 mph, golf ball sized hail and tornadoes are likely with some being strong. A forecasted time of the weather arriving is 1p.m. to 9p.m. on Tuesday.

NWS Jackson additionally issued a flash flood advisory for the region. Locally heavy rainfall could be anywhere between one to three inches of rain creating flash flooding in low lying or urban areas. A reminder when roads are flooded you should turn around and don’t drown.