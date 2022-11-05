Veterans Day events to take place next week, participants wanted Published 11:32 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Several events will take place next week in celebration of Veterans Day.

The first will be a Veterans Day parade in Picayune set for Monday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. The parade will take its usual route along Goodyear Boulevard. Lineup for the parade will begin at 5 p.m. at Holly Street. Participants in the form of veterans, owners of military vehicles, antique vehicles and decorated golf carts for veterans to ride on along with dance teams and marching bands are being sought. Anyone who wants to be in the parade can show up at the lineup time on Holly Street at 5 p.m. Throws are encouraged. For more information on this event, call Ronnie Stogner at 601-569-9456.

On Nov. 9, the Senior Center of South Pearl River County will hold a Veterans Brunch starting at 9 a.m. All veterans are invited to attend and hear keynote speaker Major General Laughlin Hudson Holliday. Those interested in attending this event are asked to RSVP by calling Julie Samples at 601-798-9892 or 601-798-9499.

A wreath laying ceremony for Veterans Day will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. in front of Historic City Hall in Picayune. The public is invited to attend this event as well.

Also on Nov. 11, the American Legion in Picayune will offer a Veterans Day meal to veterans in the Pearl River County area from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 2500 Union School Road in Picayune.

Those interested in a free hamburger lunch can go to Jack Read Park, located at 200 Goodyear Boulevard, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where the Exchange Club of Picayune will hold a Veterans Day lunch for all veterans in the Pearl River County area. The lunch will include a hamburger, chips, drink and dessert for free to any veteran.