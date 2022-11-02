Supervisors address concerns of littered yards in the county Published 8:40 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Two residents who live along a county road addressed the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors about concerns they have with littering by their neighbors.

Jaqueline Clark and Nick Lorenz, said there are renters of a home along that road that are breaking the county’s litter ordinance. District II Supervisor Malcolm Perry said he asked the county’s litter control officer, Jason Lee, to look into the complaint but when he did the problem was not severe enough to write a ticket.

However, when he went back out to the home on the Oct. 19, the problem had become more severe.

The situation appears to involve trash on the property along with an old stove sitting in the yard. Lee said what he saw on the morning of the 19th will have to be addressed.

Clark said the owners of the rental property appear to be unconcerned about the problem, so she brought it to the Supervisors.

Perry said the response is slow because there is only one person designated as the county’s litter control officer, and he also works as the county’s animal control officer. The county approved a litter ordnance back in 2020.

When Clark asked why a county with more than 56,000 people has only one litter control officer, Perry said at times deputies with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department assist Lee with his duties.

Litter is a long standing issue in this county. Board attorney Joe Montgomery said the issue lies with the mentality of the population, many of which don’t hesitate to throw trash from a moving vehicle or leave various items in their yard for display.

Lee assured Clark that the property has reached a point where he will address the situation.

In other business, the Board discussed a problem with fire hydrants not being maintained outside of municipalities. Board President Sandy Kane Smith said he has heard of a hydrant in the North Hill subdivision that does not work. His concern is that subdivision has a lot of large and expensive homes. He asked Pearl River County Emergency Management Director Shawn Wise to reach out to the various water associations and see if they flow test hydrants in their respective areas.

The issue appears to be worse in the area served by Pearl River Central Water Association.

Fire Marshal Jonathan Head said all hydrants should be flow tested serviced annually, especially since they contain components designed to break so the hydrant does not seize.

Wise said he will reach out to all of the county’s water associations.