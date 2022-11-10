Sponsors sought to help children for Christmas Published 3:02 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Because many low income families struggle to meet the needs of their children, especially during the holidays, the Picayune School District is reaching out to the community to collect donations that will make a child’s Christmas morning bright.

Amanda Knight, a elementary school counselor with the district, said teachers in the five elementary schools have been asked to identify students who may be in need of extra gifts or help meeting basic needs.

Once that information is provided to her, Knight creates a biographical sheet that outlines the child’s likes, needs and at times minor details about the child’s living arrangement.

While food donations are provided to those families through other means, the aim of this endeavor is to find those in the most need.

So far 173 children in need have been identified in the district, of which 63 are considered extra needy and were moved to the top of the list. At times, the children identified by the teachers have siblings in the same home, so donations for those children are also being collected.

Any club, business or individual interested in assisting this endeavor can contact Knight at Aknight@pcu.k12.ms.us.

Donations of gifts for the children need to be delivered to the school by Dec. 8.

Outside of the Christmas season, the district is also looking for jackets and school uniforms for elementary children, in addition to everyday essentials and hygiene products for low income families, Knight said.