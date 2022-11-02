Election set for November 8 Published 8:54 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

On Nov. 8, an election will be held to decide who will replace Steven Palazzo in the U.S. House of Representatives in the Fourth Congressional District.

While Tuesday’s ballot will feature more than just that race, it is the only race that will be contested since all other candidates are running unopposed.

One race that is uncontested will not be on the ballot, and that is for a seat on the Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees. Pearl River County Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes said that race will not be on the ballot because that school district is a Separate Municipal School District, and when there is only one candidate on the ballot in such a district, that person is automatically declared the winner. The candidate in that race is Josh Robertson, who is the incumbent in that seat on the Picayune School District’s Board of Trustees. If that race had to be put on ballots, it would create a situation where splits would occur, because only residents in that district near the Picayune School District would be eligible to vote, Stokes said.

The same can’t be said for the Pearl River County School District’s Board of Trustees. While only one person qualified to run for each of the two seats up for election in District I and District II, those being Rodney Dyess and Jerry Frazier respectively, their names will still be on the ballot on Tuesday.

The only contested race on the upcoming ballot will include that of the Fourth Congressional District. Running for that office are Johnny L. DuPree (D), Mike Ezell (R) and Alden Patrick Johnson (L).

Other races on the ballot will be for various judge positions in in the Court of Appeals, 15th Circuit, Chancery and County courts.

Absentee voting is currently underway and will end on Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon. Personnel will be in the Circuit Clerk’s office each day during normal operating hours to assist residents will submitting absentee ballots and on Saturday until noon.

Regular voting will take place on Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To see a sample ballot, click here.