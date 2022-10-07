Reports of active shooter at PRC Schools are a hoax

Hoax calls are apparently being made alleging that an active shooter situation is underway at the Pearl River County School District. Similar calls to other districts in the Gulf Coast took place the same day.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Maj. Marc Ogden said dispatch in Pearl River County received 911 calls alleging an active shooter situation was underway Friday morning, Oct. 7.

Ogden assures the public that the calls are a hoax. He said all schools in that district were closed on Friday, and that school districts in Biloxi and Gulfport were receiving similar calls on the same day, which also appear to be a hoax.

An investigation is underway to determine who is behind the prank calls, and if identified they will be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law.