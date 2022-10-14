PRC schools collecting for Ian victims

Staff and students at Pearl River County School District will be collecting supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Sept. 21.

That storm left many without homes and even more without power and other utilities.

In response, staff and students at Pearl River Central High School will be collecting a variety of items to send to those in need in Florida starting on Saturday Oct. 15.

PRCHS teacher Karen Boutwell said the collection period will be held this Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. in the High School parking lot.

Boutwell is working with a point of contact in Florida, who provided a list of items people need in that state.

Those items include sports drinks, flash lights, diapers for adults and babies, baby wipes, shelf stable snacks like beef jerky and meal bars, batteries of all sizes, tarps, first aid products, buckets and other storage containers, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and extension cords.

Another item that the survivors desperately need are toys. Boutwell said that the residents affected by Ian not only lost their homes, but all of their belongings, including toys. She is asking those who are willing to donate items to bring any type of toy, so long as the toy is not broken. She will accept new toys, and gently used toys.

Those who want to donate but can’t do so on Saturday can bring their donations to any campus in the Pearl River County School District Monday through Friday until Oct. 21 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donations can also be sent with children who attend the PRC School District next week.

All items collected will be transported to those in need in Florida on Oct. 22.