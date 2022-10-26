Poplarville man dies in single vehicle crash in Picayune

Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022

By Jeremy Pittari

A Poplarville man died after being involved in a single vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening.

Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.

Emergency personnel responded to find the driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the driver was identified as Ronnie Allen Chester, 39, of Poplarville.

 

