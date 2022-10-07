MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Gulfport
Published 10:18 am Friday, October 7, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting involving Gulfport Police Department that occurred on Thursday, October 6, 2022, around 3 P.M. near 1016 Pass Road in Gulfport, Mississippi.
MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.