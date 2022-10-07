MBI investigating officer involved shooting in Gulfport

Published 10:18 am Friday, October 7, 2022

By Jeremy Pittari

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer- involved shooting involving Gulfport Police Department that occurred on Thursday, October 6, 2022, around 3 P.M. near 1016 Pass Road in Gulfport, Mississippi.

 

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.

