Juveniles shot into home after party shuttered

Two juveniles will face charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was called in on Oct. 8 just before midnight at a home on Pear Tree Lane in the Covered Bridge subdivision.

Deputies arrived to find that a storm door on the front of the house had been shattered due to bullets being fired at the home.

Investigation into the incident determined that prior to the incident, a party was being held at the house.

Ogden said the party was supposed to be small in population, but a number of people who were not invited began to show up, forcing the homeowner to shut the function down.

After the party was shut down, two juveniles, aged 14 and 16, allegedly shot at the house, breaking the storm door. Ogden said no people were injured in the incident.

“It’s fortunate no one was hurt in this incident,” Ogden said.

As a result, the two juveniles face charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Ogden said the case has been turned over to the Pearl River County Youth Court.

Since the suspects in this case are juveniles, and not being charged as adults, their names are not being released.