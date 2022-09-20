Sheriff’s Department working rash of vehicle burglaries on Rock Ranch Road

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are working a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Maj. Marc Ogden said the burglaries occurred along the 900 block of Rock Ranch Road and so far six vehicles appear to have been burgled.

The case is still being investigated as personnel collect surveillance footage.

Ogden said the vehicles that were burgled were unlocked and had valuables inside, which were taken during the crime. The descriptions of the exact items taken are still being determined.

He advises all residents to ensure their vehicles are locked and valuables are stored out of sight or in the home.

“Let’s not make it easy for the criminals,” Ogden said.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.