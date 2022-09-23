Picayune City Council hears about Chamber, Main Street events

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Picayune City Council, updates from the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce and Picayune Main Street Inc. were provided.

A recent golf tournament held by the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce brought in thousands of dollars that were donated to a local breast cancer assistance organization. Executive Director Laci Lee said the golf tournament, Puttin’ for the Pink, held last Friday raised more than $15,000 that will be donated to the local chapter of Putting on the Pink. The all ladies golf tournament is held in putt putt style and is now an annual event that raises money to help continue the efforts of Putting on the Pink.

Putting on the Pink helps Pearl River County residents who are battling breast cancer with funds to travel to medical appointments and other financial needs. Free mammograms are also provided as a result of that organization.

Lee said the Chamber is continuing to offer the Leadership Program, with next month’s class focusing on civic infrastructure. She said the class will teach the participants how local government works and will be held in the Council chambers of City Hall on Oct. 20.

Picayune Main Street Inc. Board member Norman Howell said the staff and volunteers of the organization are hard at work planning the fall Street Festival, set for Nov. 5 and 6. He said this event will be the 56th the organization has hosted in the city, and will feature a number of activities. The event features a number of vendors lined up down East and West Canal Streets and also offers various forms of entertainment and food.

Two stages will be set up along East and West Canal Streets for the event, one will be located at the corner of Highway 11 and another will be on Ruby Street. The Boulevard Cruisers will also make a return and this year there will be a Glow Run the evening of Nov. 5.

One of the entertainers booked for the event is an Elvis impersonator, who Howell described as one of the best he has seen.

“Y’all are gonna like this guy,” Howell said.

Returning events will include fitness demonstrations, helicopter rides, a petting zoo for the kids, bounce houses and Outerbanks Axe House will set up an axe throwing trailer on West Canal. There will also be a pumpkin decorating contest.