Maroon Tide floods Blue Devils 49-7

Picayune’s Maroon Tide earned a commanding win over Pearl River Central’s Blue Devils in the annual rivalry match Friday night with a score of 49-7.

The touchdowns for Picayune came early and frequently in the first half.

Friday’s game began with a Maroon Tide touchdown in the first quarter when in the team’s first possession they needed only four plays to cover 60 yards in a drive that culminated in a Darnell Smith touchdown from three yards out with 8:08 left in the quarter.

Morgan Craft completed every PAT attempt on the night. His first attempt put the score at 7-0.

The Maroon Tide widened that lead with 3:53 left in the quarter when Donte Dowdell crossed the end zone from four yards out, putting Picayune up by two touchdowns with a score of 14-0.

Picayune earned a third touchdown in that same quarter with 1:12 left when Smith reached pay dirt from one yard out, putting the lead at 21-0.

Early in the second quarter Picayune reached the end zone again through five plays covering more than 50 yards when Dowdell carried the ball from the Blue Devils’ 46 yard line with 10:12 left to play before the half, bringing the lead to 28-0.

Dowdell scored again before the break when he made another big play from the Blue Devils’ 45 yard line with 4:33 left before the break, widening the lead to 35-0.

The final touchdown before halftime took place with only 1:18 left to play when Chris Davis returned a punt to reach the end zone, making the score 42-0.

Coming into the third quarter the Maroon Tide put in the team’s second string. The final touchdown of the night for Picayune occurred early in the third quarter when Niquis Ratcliff escorted the ball from about 50 yards out and 9:15 left in the quarter, brining the score to 49-0.

“We came out and executed our game play pretty well. So I’m proud of our guys and we were able to get some other guys in and we got it on film so we can see some stuff out of them and get those guys better. It’s a long season ahead of us, but I was just proud of the way we played tonight,” said Maroon Tide Head Coach Cody Stogner.

The Blue Devils didn’t give in, and instead ensured they did not leave the field without reaching the end zone. Late in the fourth quarter Pearl River Central pulled off a big play from their own 28 yard line when Qorday Russell completed a pass to Tristan Williams, who carried the ball the rest of the way to put points on the board. Combined with Brody Marshall’s completed PAT, the final score ended at 49-7 with 5:36 left in the game.

“I saw a lot of positive things out there. Individually some of their efforts were so much better than they have been. I’m really encouraged about heading into district now that we got some of those guys that really needed to step up stepped up and played really hard,” said Blue Devils Head Coach Jacob Owen.

With the win, Picayune currently stands at 5-0, while PRC stands at 0-4.

Next week Picayune and Pearl River Central will be on the road. Picayune will travel to Vancleave while Pearl River Central will head to Moss Point to face East Central.