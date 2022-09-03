Exchange Club of Picayune makes hygiene bag donation to Sheriff

Dozens of bags containing hygiene and comfort products were donated to the personnel of the Sheriff’s Department by the Exchange Club of Picayune on Wednesday.

The bags are intended to be given to innocent children who are at the scene of an emergency, or criminal case. The children’s parents might be involved in some offense leading to their arrest, creating a stressful situation for the child. The items in the bags, including hygiene products, a blanket and other items, are meant to provide a level of comfort during that time.

Capt. Shane Egdar accepted the donation and said that at times the deputies may break certain items out of the bags to meet a particular need of the affected children.

He also shared some information about the things deputies have been dealing with recently. He warned any one who comes across a mysterious package that could be drug related to avoid touching it since it may be laced with fentanyl. There have been reports in surrounding areas of deputies overdosing on the substance after touching what appears to be a mundane item that contained fentanyl. Since fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin, he suggests that if the package must be picked up or moved to wear gloves and to call law enforcement to recover the item.

He also warns county residents that as the holidays approach, theft related crimes typically increase. Residents can protect their belongings by locking vehicles and homes and keeping valuable items either out of sight in the vehicle, or removing them from the vehicle. Edgar said that about 89 percent of all burglaries involve an unlocked vehicle.

With so many gifts being purchased online, he also advised residents to include delivery instructions on their order to ensure the package is not left in plain sight. Residents can also install cameras on the exterior of their home or purchase camera equipped doorbells.