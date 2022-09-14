Council holds public hearing for budget

A budget totaling $30.9 million was discussed by Picayune’s City Council on Sept. 6.

That total budget includes $2.9 in interfund transfers, bringing the total expenses down to $28 million. Of the money coming in in the form of revenue, $3.5 million will be in the form of property taxes. Last year the city collected $3.08 million in property taxes. Funds raised through sources other than property tax total $9.8 million. The total budget will also include about $7 million in beginning cash on hand.

Total available revenue for the coming fiscal year will be about $20 million. Within the budget is $7.6 million in capital outlays, $10.3 million in personnel costs, $2.8 million in supplies and $1.5 million in debt payments.

While the budget includes a 2 percent cost of living increase and step increases for all employees, there will not be a millage increase. Total mills assessed in the budget are 108.7, with 60.26 going to the Picayune School District and 48.44 going to the city. Three of the mills going to the city will be used to fund the library.

Expenses by department include $2.8 million for general government, $3.7 million for police, $2.5 million for fire and $137,058 for the public safety director. Public works was budgeted $2.2 million and $157,542 will fund operations at the airport. Total utility expenses are projected to be $7.7 million.

The Council also approved a motion to switch health insurance carriers, which will provide more value to city employees at no additional cost to the employee.