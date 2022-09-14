Community Center nearing completion in city of Picayune

A community center under construction along Beech Street in Picayune by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors is nearing completion.

During the Sept. 6 meeting of the Board, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin asked for approval to purchase 12 tables and 96 chairs for the facility at an expense of $3,300. Lumpkin said the only work remaining is flooring and doors on the new facility.

Issues with a train being parked on a crossing appear to have been rectified. Previous coverage states that a train had been parked across a road in the Derby community several times over night, forcing the residents who live on that road to find a detour to get to Highway 11. During the meeting, District III Supervisor Hudson Holliday asked board attorney Joe Montgomery to draft a letter thanking Norfolk Southern for fixing the issue.

The Board also asked about a recent order posted in the county courthouse. The order appears to restrict the possession of firearms in the courtroom when court is in session. Circuit Court Clerk Nance Stokes said judges typically have full control of the courtroom when court is in session.

The Board also discussed the potential for creating an ordinance with more restrictions on the use of temporary power poles. Code Enforcement Officer Kolby Davis said the current ordinance does not include stipulations on their use. Davis said there have been times when a land owner has a temporary power pole installed and subsequently connects an RV to it and uses that access to electricity indefinitely. District IV Supervisor Jason Spence said that if the county can iron out the issues with temporary power poles, several other recurring issues might be solved. No action was taken on that matter by the Board during the meeting.