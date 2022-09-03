Cities, county collecting water for Jackson

Bottled water is being collected to assist those being affected by a water shortage in the city of Jackson.

According to news agencies, the tap water supply in the state’s capital city due to flooding and failing water treatment systems.

Pearl River County Economic Development Project Manager Christy Goss said the effort was spearheaded by District I Supervisor Donald Hart.

Residents can donate any type of retail bottled water at Central Picayune Fire Station located at 435 S. Loftin Street in Picayune, the Pearl River County Emergency Operations Center, located at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 26 in Poplarville. Anyone who wants to donate water after hours can do so at the Poplarville Fire Department at 1390 South Main St., Poplarville. Goss said a deadline of accepting those donations has not been set yet. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is also collecting bottled water donations at the Lenoir Rowell Correctional Facility in Millard, located on Savannah Millard Road. That location is accepting donations on Sept. 6, 7, and 8th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.