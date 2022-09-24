Body of missing person found in ditch on Liberty Road

Published 12:35 pm Saturday, September 24, 2022

By Jeremy Pittari

The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning.

Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30.

The caller reported that after seeing a deceased dog in the street and getting out to move it, she noticed what appeared to be a body in a ditch along Liberty Road near Skipper Road.

Deputies arrived and were able to confirm that there was a body, resulting in investigators arriving and begin working with the Pearl River County Coroner’s Office to determine a cause of death. The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Ogden said that the deceased has been identified as Kevin Berg, 32, of Picayune, who was reported as missing by family about a week ago.

The case is still under investigation.

