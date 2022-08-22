No injuries on roll over collision on Highway 11 Monday morning

Published 2:26 pm Monday, August 22, 2022

By Jeremy Pittari

A two vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 11 and Henleyfield McNeill Road Monday morning did not result in injures.

Trooper Calvin Robertson said the collision was called in at about 7:30 that morning. Emergency personnell arrived to find that a vehicle traveling north on Highway 11 collided with a vehicle turning off of Henleyfield McNeill Road. One of the vehicles reportedly rolled over as a result of the collision, but no injuries were reported, Robertson said.

