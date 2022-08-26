Juvenile arrested for attempted murder of adult

A juvenile has been arrested for the attempted murder of an adult after a report that a physical altercation occurred in the city limits of Picayune.

According to a release from the Picayune Police Department, officers were sent to 1000 South Beech Street on Aug. 22, at about 10:00 p.m. in reference to a physical altercation where someone was possibly shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown weapon was used to cause numerous punctures and wounds to the back of the victim.

Police Chief Joe Quave said that so far the injuries do not appear to have been caused by gunshots.

The victim was hospitalized and remains in the hospital due to the attack. Quave said the victim is expected to make a recovery.

The victim, who is an adult, stated that the suspects fled prior to the officers arriving on scene.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile for attempted murder. This case is under investigation and more arrests are expected.

Friday afternoon, Quave said the suspect will be charged as an adult and identified him as 15-year-old Da’Morae Brown of Picayune. A second suspect was also arrested, identified as 23-year-old Omando A. Davis of Picayune. Quave said Davis was charged with accessory after the fact.