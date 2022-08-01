Four members of Sheriff’s Department recognized for military support

Published 3:46 pm Monday, August 1, 2022

By Jeremy Pittari

From left are Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison, Sgt. Joseph Smith, Det. Liliana Torija, H. Phillip Mueller with ESGR, Sgt. Brian Anthony and Capt. Shane Edgar. Allison, Smith, Anthony and Edgar were nominated by Torija for the Military Support Award for their support in helping her meet her military responsibilities. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Four members of the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department were presented with awards for their support of a fellow law enforcement officer’s military duties.

Liliana Torija nominated her four supervisors for the Patriotic Employer Award through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve back in May.

She nominated Sheriff David Allison, Sgt. Brian Anthony, Capt. Shane Edgar and Sgt. Joseph Smith for the awards for their cooperation in working with her and her schedule when she had duties to fulfill in Gulfport due to her military service with the Army National Guard.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

H. Phillip Muller with ESGR came to Pearl River County on Monday to present the four men with their certificates and officially recognize them for their willingness to help Torija meet her military obligations.

Edgar said he is also a member of the military through the Army National Guard 898, so he understands the requirements enlisted personnel must meet.

More News

Carriere photographer gets discovered by UK magazine

Lincoln County man pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Kiln man sentenced to 30 months in prison for COVID-related wire fraud

Florida man sentenced to 30 months in prison for failure to register as a sex offender

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar