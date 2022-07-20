Public invited to celebrate FNB Picayune’s 75 years

The staff at a local bank is gearing up to celebrate serving the community for the past 75 years.

FNB Picayune, formerly known as First National Bank of Picayune, was chartered in Picayune on July 31, 1947.

FNB of Picayune President David Hemeter said for a hometown bank to remain in business for that long and maintain the same share holders is an amazing achievement. He is the sixth president since the bank was formed.

The five original board members of the bank include H.P. Clark, H.E. Pearson, W.A. Alexander, S.G. Thigpen Sr., and J.E. Mitchell.

Today the financial institution employs 65 people across what will be seven branches. With four branches in Picayune and one each in Poplarville, Wiggins and a soon to open branch in Kiln, Hemeter said the independent community bank still operates “with the belief that a one-on-one relationship between the customer and their banker is vitally important.”

To celebrate 75 years of serving the community, the staff will hold a celebration on July 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the main branch in Picayune, located at 121 East Canal St.

Refreshments will be served during the celebration and descendants from the five original board members will be in attendance. The public is invited to attend.

By remaining a smal-town bank, Hemeter said FNB Picayune has been able to provide service that allows customers to form relationships with the staff.

“We’re proud that this has been able to stay a small-town bank and we plan to continue that,” Hemeter said. “Hometown banking offers personal service.”