Kiln woman dies after being hit by F-350 in Picayune

A Kiln woman was fatally injured Tuesday morning while trying to cross Frontage Road in front of a local car dealership.

Capt. Rhonda Poche Johnson with the Picayune Police Department said the incident was called in to dispatch at about 11:35 Tuesday morning. The caller reported that a 68-year-old Kiln woman was struck by a F-350 pulling a trailer while trying to cross the road to meet her ride. Investigation into the incident shows she was dropping a vehicle off at Mossy of Picayune to get repaired and was crossing the street to meet her ride, who was parked in the grass across the street.

Medical personnel arrived to render aid and transported her to Highland Community Hospital. Johnson said the woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, but blood was voluntarily submitted by the driver for analysis.

Pearl River County Deputy Coroner Albert Lee said the deceased was identified as 68-year-old Mildred Ann Lucco, of Kiln, and said her cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma.