Fire at Nicholson VFD station destroys fire equipment, no injuries reported

According to a press release from the Pearl River County Emergency Services At 10:52 PM on July 11th, 2022 Pearl River County Central Dispatch was notified of a structure fire at Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department located at 2776 Jackson Landing Road, in the Nicholson Area outside of Picayune.

Personnel and resources from five fire departments responded. The fire was quickly extinguished. Three fire apparatus and several items of fire fighting equipment were destroyed. No injuries were reported with this incident. The building suffered extensive structural damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation at this time, the release states.