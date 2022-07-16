Cub Scout Pack 2 looking for new scouts

A local Cub Scout pack in Pearl River County is looking to expand its membership to help a new group of children learn the morals and skills gained by being a scout.

Cub Scout Pack 2 was formed in Picayune in 1919 through a charter from the First United Methodist Church in Picayune.

Cub Scout Pack 2 accepts girls and boys who are in grades kindergarten through fifth. Current membership in the pack totals 22.

Members of the pack engage in den meetings during the school year, and fun activities in the summer.

Some fun activities include visits to a trampoline park, pool party, trips to a water park and even a fishing derby.

Lessons included in den meetings help the children learn to be good citizens and make lifelong friends. One recent activity involved the scouts attending a Picayune City Council meeting where they led the invocation and presented the colors.

Scouts also engage in fundraisers, family campouts, community service projects, make crafts and engage in outdoor activities.

Pack 2 Cubmaster Hannah St. Armand said that parents are required to attend any camping trips the scouts engage in.

For more information, call St. Armand at 601-916-5845 or visit the pack on Sept. 12, at 6 pm. at the First United Methodist Chuch Pittman Family Life Center in Picayune, located at 416 N. Haugh Ave.