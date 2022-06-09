Sheriff’s Department looking for man who shot at people outside apartment complex

This story has been updated to use the correct spelling of the suspect’s last name.

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man who fired several shots in the area of an apartment building on Jackson Landing Road.

Maj. Marc Ogden said the suspect is identified as 23-year-old Amanti Briscoe, who had a last known address of 1801 Highway 11 South.

Briscoe is wanted for his part in firing at least eight shots at individuals who were outside the building of an apartment complex located at 3199 Jackson Landing Road.

Ogden said investigators got the call of the incident on June 7, at 11:36 a.m. They arrived to find several bullet holes on the outside of one of the apartment buildings and an investigation determined Briscoe allegedly got into an altercation with another resident of that area after that person allegedly took Briscoe’s narcotics.

The investigation so far shows that due to the alleged theft, Briscoe shot at people outside the building. Ogden said the people he shot at were not the same as the one who allegedly stole his narcotics. When asked about Briscoe’s motive for the shooting, Ogden said, “He has total disregard for human life.”

As the investigation continued over the last couple of days, Ogden said the department secured enough probable cause and evidence to obtain an attempted murder warrant for Briscoe, who is still at large.

Anyone who may have information concerning Briscoe’s current location is asked to call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or dispatch at 601-749-5478.

Ogden said he would like to thank the Picayune Police Department for providing assistance during the initial call.