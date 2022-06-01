Picayune’s Chamber of Commerce to hold job fair

Pearl River County residents who may be looking for a job or may be considering a career change will want to pay a visit to a job fair being held on June 6.

The job fair is being organized by the Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce in response to a need the organization identified.

Executive Director Laci Lee said she and the Chamber’s Board of Directors noticed a number of local employers were having trouble filling empty positions. To help meet that need, efforts were made to reach out to local business owners and hiring managers within Pearl River County to see if they would be willing to participate in a job fair.

The response was so great all slots for the event were filled quickly. Lee said that while all slots are full, employers can sign up to be put on a waiting list by contacting the Chamber at lacileepicayunechamber@gmail.com.

The job fair will be held on June 6, at Heritage Christian Academy’s cafeteria from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature representatives from the following employers: Advanced Eyecare, Associated Wholesale Grocers, LLC., BankPlus, Bella Skin Spa & Boutique, BJ’s Service Group, Inc., Bridgeway Apartments/St. Francis Ministries, First Southern Bank, FREE LLC., Highland Community Hospital, Holiday Inn Express, Hot Rod Heaven, HOTWORX, Huey P. Stockstill, Medi-Lab Diagnostic Center, Ochsner, Pearl River Community College, Pearl River County Board of Realtors, Pearl River County Hospital & Nursing Home, Serenity Pearl Living Center, Silver Slipper Casino, Sparrows Group, The Running Creek Ranch, and WIN Job Center.

Lee said there will be potential opportunities for on-site interviews, and refreshments and coffee will be served during the event. There is no charge to attend the event as a potential employee. Potential employees are urged to bring a resume and dress to impress.