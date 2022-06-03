Picayune Police working case of deceased person found in ditch on I-59

Officers with the Picayune Police Department look for evidence in the area where a deceased individual was found along Interstate 59 near mile marker 5 northbound on Friday morning. Assistant Chief James Bolton said the department was alerted that a deceased person was in a ditch in that area Friday at about 10:11 a.m. They arrived to find the as yet unidentified person and began collecting evidence to determine what happened. Additional information will follow as it is released.