Picayune Police work father/son stabbing case, indecent exposure case

Officers and investigators with the Picayune Police Department recently worked a case where a father allegedly stabbed his son while driving on the interstate, and a separate case where a man was allegedly masturbating in the parking lot of a local business.

Capt. Rhonda Johnson said the stabbing case took place on May 24. On that date, officers were dispatched to Interstate 59 between exits 4 and 6 just before 12:30 p.m. in relation to a man being stabbed.

Officers arrived to find that a man had been stabbed while the vehicle was driving down the road. Investigation into the incident determined that 66-year-old Glenn Joseph Dysart of 31 Emmett Meitzler Road had stabbed his son during a confrontation that took place in the vehicle while it was traveling down the interstate. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds, while Dysart was arrested for aggravated assault, Johnson said. No fatalities were reported.

In an unrelated case that took place on May 26, officers were sent to the parking lot of a local grocery store in relation to reports that a man was allegedly masturbating in his vehicle and attempting to get the attention of young females by opening the door mid act, Johnson said. When witnesses on scene noticed what was going on and approached the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Kennedy of 15 Craddock Lane, he fled. However, one of the witnesses followed the vehicle until police officers could locate and secure Kennedy. He was arrested for the offense of indecent exposure.

Johnson said that Kennedy was previously arrested back in December of 2021 for a similar offense that involved him showing cellphone images of male genitalia to young females while walking through a local business.