Movie night at the park this Saturday

The city of Picayune will be hosting movie nights during the summer, with the first event taking place this Saturday.

Special Projects Manager Lisa Albritton said the free event set for this Saturday will feature an animated kids movie along with games such as ring toss and limbo. It will be held at Crosby Commons with games starting at 6 p.m.

The movie will start at 7 p.m. and attendees are urged to bring chairs or blankets. Vendors will be on site.

The second movie night will take place on July 4 and be held at Friendship Park. Children can play on the new Kids Kingdom while they wait for the movie and the event will include a fireworks display.

The final movie event planned will be held on Aug. 6 at Crosby Commons and will have a back to school theme. Albritton said school supplies will be given out during the event.

Sponsors and vendors of food, drink and even crafts are being sought for the July 4 and Aug. 6 events. For more information about those opportunities call 601-798-9079.