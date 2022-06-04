Golf cart stickers now in stock for public street use in Picayune

Residents inside the city limits of Picayune can now register their golf cart for public street use now that the city has received the inspection stickers.

Friday morning, the first two stickers were issued at the city’s Intermodal Transportation Center on Highway 11.

Picayune Police Department Assistant Chief James Bolton said that residents who live too far away from the Intermodal Transportation Center, or any resident for that matter, can call for a police officer to come to their home and have their golf cart inspected to ensure it is road worthy. After the inspection is completed, the officer will issue a form allowing that resident to collect their inspection stickers from the Intermodal Transportation Center.

The requirements to use a golf cart on city streets includes working headlights, tail lights, brake lights, a windshield, triangle placard on the rear of the vehicle, turn signals and seatbelts.

Additionally, the owner must have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance on the golf cart. Bolton said that it is illegal for minors to operate a golf cart on city streets unless they have a valid driver’s license or have a learner’s permit and are accompanied by a licensed adult.

Vehicles that qualify as golf carts for street use must be recreational in nature and have a maximum speed of 25 miles per hour. Additionally, the use of golf carts is only permitted on city streets with a speed limit of up to 30 miles per hour, and therefore can not be operated on a major highway such as Highway 11. Other roads where golf cart use is prohibited include Highway 43 North, Highway 43 South, Memorial Boulevard and Interstate 59.

While golf carts are being used on city streets, the operator must keep the vehicle on the right most lane of a multi-lane street.

The fee to register a golf cart is $100 the first time, and $50 for annual renewals. If a person only wants to operate a golf cart on city streets for a day, a one day permit can be purchased for $12.

Permits can be obtained by contacting the police department and asking for an officer to conduct the inspection Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or the owner can trailer the cart to the Intermodal Transportation Center located at 200 Highway 11 S during those hours.