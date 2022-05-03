Supervisors opt out of manufacture, distribution of medical marijuana

After a nearly two-hour long public hearing held Monday morning. the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to opt out of the medical marijuana program’s manufacture and distribution aspects.

During the public hearing, several people spoke either for or against the county opting in to the program.

By the end of the meeting, members of the Board made a motion to opt out, which sparked ire from one of the attendees. As the man stood up and shared his disapproval of the Board making a motion to opt out, he became irate, prompting law enforcement to remove him from the premises.

All members of the Board voted to opt out of those aspects of that program but one, District III Supervisor Hudson Holliday.

This story will be updated.