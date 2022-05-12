Poker Run set for Saturday to raise funds for local programs

Published 2:14 pm Thursday, May 12, 2022

By Jeremy Pittari

Exchange Club of Picayune will hold a Poker Run this Saturday. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Exchange Club of Picayune will hold a Poker Run this Saturday to raise funds for special projects in the community.

Registration for the event will be held at Millbrook Golf and Country Club in Picayune at 10:30 a.m.

After kickstands are up at 11:30, the route will take participants on a trip to several area businesses to collect cards, that will be counted back at Millbrook Country Club. Cards must be turned in by 4 p.m. at Millbrook.

Other locations for the run will include Big Dawgs Roadhouse, Mutt and BCs Bar and Grill, American Legion Post 73 and Broke Spoke in the Kiln.

Entry fees are $20 for a motorcycle and $30 for a Jeep, or other four-wheeled vehicle. Additional rider fees are $10 each.

