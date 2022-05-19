Kids Day set for Saturday at Crosby Commons

This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. a new event will be held at Crosby Commons to raise money for five local organizations.

Kids Day is a first of its kind event in Picayune that will feature a number of things for children to do while raising funds to help five non profits in town.

Funded by donations from local business and individuals, the event will be free to everyone who attends. Attendees will be provided with tickets for one free hot dog and soft drink, and children 12 and younger will be provided with a ticket to get a free book from the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library, who will be on site for the event. The library’s staff will also be holding a book sale during the event.

Additional hot dogs and drinks can be purchased for a nominal fee.

Children can also get an up close look at a Picayune Fire Department fire truck and Picayune Police Department patrol vehicle.

Jim Brister, who is organizing the event, said there will also be several fun jumpers, an inflatable slide and an inflatable obstacle course.

Anyone looking to adopt a canine will have their chance at the event since the PRC SPCA will be on site with some adoptable four legged friends.

The proceeds from this event will benefit the PRC SPCA, Pearl River Valley Opportunity, Friends of the Library and Back Pac Ministry.

Any individual or business that would like to sponsor this event can contact Brister at 601-569-3203 or via email at jim@mississippi4sale.com.