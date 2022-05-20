High quality video system installed and working at Friendship Park

Residents of Picayune will soon be able to register their golf carts with the city for street use and residents and visitors were also reminded that cameras have been installed at Friendship Park to protect the city’s most recent investment there.

While the ordinance for golf cart use on city streets in slow moving areas has gone into effect, there will be a slight delay in the city’s ability to issue inspection stickers due to the stickers being on back order. City Manager Freddy Drennan said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that the golf cart ordinance, along with the city’s walking district ordinance, have gone into effect.

However, Code Enforcement Officer Tom Milar said the inspection stickers are on back order at the moment, but expects they will be in stock within the next week or two.

Even though the stickers are not in the city’s hands, Milar said he is accepting applications. Golf car owners wishing to register their vehicle with the city will need to show proof of insurance on that vehicle and provide their driver’s license.

Milar estimates the insurance on such a vehicle could be as cheap as $8 per month, but the first time registration fee is $100. That fee will then be $50 for each renewal.

Applications can be filed with his office, located in the city’s Intermodal Transportation Center on Highway 11, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Once an application is turned in and the inspection stickers are in stock, Milar said the owner of the vehicle will need to wait for a police officer to arrive to conduct the inspection. That process will prevent the owner from having to go to two locations to register their golf cart.

Drennan also reminded the public that the cameras installed at Friendship Park are recording at all times of the day. The cameras were installed as a preventative measure to ensure the $800,000 playground and other improvements to the park are protected. He said the cameras are recording high quality video that will allow for facial recognition to identify anyone who may decide to damage property at the park.

Picayune Main Street Inc. Director Reba Beebe also informed the Council that Mississippi Main Street Association was able to receive Legislative funding that will help 48 communities. Of the total funding, Picayune Main Street Inc. will receive $100,000.