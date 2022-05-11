Amanda Newbill, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Amanda Newbill, a fourth grade teacher at Pearl River Central Elementary, was named Nissan of Picayune’s teacher of the Week.

Newbill teaches social studies at the school and has been in the education field of the past 20 years. Fifteen of those years were spent teaching students at Pearl River Central Elementary.

“It is amazing to help children grow and develop a love of reading. I love to share my knowledge with them and learn from them too,” Newbill said.

One of the things Newbill wants her students to take away from their time in her class is confidence in themselves and their reading skills.

A unique fact about Newbill her students may not know is that she taught students in three foreign countries and in three other states.