Troopers engage FOCUS campaign

In an effort to reduce the number of collisions on state roadways during the busy traveling months of the summer, troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are conducting a campaign called FOCUS, which stands for Fewer Occupant Crashes Utilizing Safety.

Trooper Calvin Robertson said the campaign targets high speed vehicles, distracted driving, drunk driving, and looks for people who are not wearing seatbelts.

The aim of FOCUS is to reduce traffic crash numbers and will cover Interstate 59 from the Mississippi/Louisiana state line all the way north.

Robertson said troopers will be looking to reduce instances of the fatal four, which include those not wearing seatbelt, excessive speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving.

Distracted driving is anything that takes a driver’s attention from road, such as a cellphone or the vehicle’s radio.

“It could be a number of things,” Robertson said.

FOCUS will be a statewide effort by all troopers during the summer long campaign.

Robertson said that the campaign is being held during the summer because that is when more people are on the roads.