Sheriff’s Department working armed robbery at Dollar General

Investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the community’s help to identify a man who allegedly robbed staff at a local Dollar General at gunpoint.

Maj. Marc Ogden said the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 11 a.m. when the suspect, described as a white male in his late teens or early 20s entered the Dollar General near Wheat’s Curve off of Highway 43 North presented a gun to the clerk and demanded money.

Ogden said that after the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk, he fled the area, possibly in a gray or silver truck.

The suspect also took a grocery item from the store during the incident, Ogden said.

Ogden asks anyone with information about this suspect, who is pictured in surveillance footage, to call dispatch at 601-798-5528 or tips can be submitted anonymously via Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898.

Investigators ask that tips be provided via those routes since staff are not monitoring the department’s social media posts for tips.