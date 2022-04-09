Police Summer Camp application deadline is Monday, April 11

Applications for the Picayune Police Department’s Summer Camp will be available starting Monday, April 11 at 8 a.m.

There are 50 open spots within two age groups. Capt. Theresa Milar said the two age groups are children aged 7,8 and 9 and another group will be for children aged 10, 11 and 12. Camp dates for the first age group will be held on June 6 to 10. Camp dates for the second older age group will be June 20 to 24. Camps will be held on those dates from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. At the end of each camp week on Friday, a special celebration will be held at Jack Read Park where parents will be invited to participate. That event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature water slides and a barbecue.

Milar said the camp is returning after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. While all of the activities have not been set in stone, there will be presentations about anti-bullying, informing children why they should not smoke and opportunities to meet and learn about being a firefighter and police officer.

Parents who want to register their child in the camp should know that the last time the camp opened up applications in 2019, all slots were filled within 54 minutes.

Applications will need to be properly filled out, notarized and include a copy of the child’s proof of health insurance. After the first 50 spots in each age group are filled, Milar said a waiting list will be formed to fill any spots that become open at the last minute. Applications will be provided in a first come, first served manner.

There is no cost to the parents to register their child in the camp since it is funded through donations from community organizations, businesses and private citizens.