Investigators foil jail contraband ring via tip

A community tip provided to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department sparked an investigation that led to the discovery of several suspects allegedly being involved in trafficking heroin and methamphetamine into the jail in Millard.

Maj. Marc Ogden said the tip was provided via Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers on March 22, alleging that several people were allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.

Investigators followed up on the tip and identified the first suspect, 25-year-old Courtney Domingue, of 32 Switch Dr., Carriere, an inmate in the jail, as an alleged source of bringing drugs into the jail, Ogden said.

The investigation also identified 40-year-old Sandra Severin of 408 E. Eighth St., as the alleged suspect who was bringing the contraband to Domingue in the jail. Ogden said that another suspect, identified as 28-year-old Bradley Anderson, was determined to also have allegedly been involved in the attempt to bring heroin into the jail for Domingue.

On March 23, investigators intercepted an attempt by Severin and Domingue to bring 2.5 grams of heroin into the jail, preventing it from getting to the intended destination, Ogden said.

As part of the ongoing investigation, two more suspects were identified as trying to bring contraband into the jail, this time the substance was methamphetamine. This time, 26-year-old Brandi Manso of 235 Morgan Seal Rd., also an inmate of the jail, allegedly had her mother, 46-year-old Gloria Manso, bring 0.6 grams of methamphetamine to the jail, which was intercepted by investigators on March 24.

Severin was arrested for conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, and directing a juvenile to commit a felony, Domingue was arrested for conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, and Brandi Manso was arrested for conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility.

Ogden said investigators have warrants for Anderson and Gloria Manso for conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility but are currently at large since they have unknown addresses in Louisiana. Those suspects appear to be aware warrants have been issued for their arrest, Ogden said.

Anyone with information concerning the locations of Anderson and Gloria Manso is asked to call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or dispatch at 601-798-5528.

Ogden asks that tips not be provided via the department’s social media page since it is not monitored regularly.