Family dispute over property lines results in gun fire

Deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department worked an incident of a family dispute turning violent Wednesday evening.

Maj. Marc Ogden said deputies were called to 125 Whitehead Lane in Carriere at 7:35 Wednesday evening because a resident in that area had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find an adult male had been shot in the leg by bird shot from a shotgun.

Investigation into the matter determined a long standing family dispute over property lines came to a head when the victim decided to damage and dig up a sewer line that belonged to 64-year-old George Michael Whitehead of 121 Whitehead Lane. As the victim was damaging the sewage line, Whitehead got his shotgun and fired a round into the victim’s leg. Whitehead was arrested for aggravated assault, and the victim is expected to recover from the gunshot wound, Ogden said.