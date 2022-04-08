Council approves golf cart, recreation district ordinances

Golf carts are now legal for use on public streets with low speed limits and a new recreation district has been established within the city of Picayune.

Some adjustments were made to the golf cart ordinance, specifically leaving out any mention of a time frame during the day that the use of those vehicles is allowed. Picayune Police Assistant Chief James Bolton said that since the requirements to make a golf cart road legal include headlights and tail lights, there is no need to restrict the time of day they can be used. However, use of a golf cart on a highway is still not allowed. Also, golf carts will be required to cross any highway at intersections that have traffic lights. That ordinance will officially go into effect 30 days after it is published in local media legal listings.

Chief Joe Quave said his personnel are working to get the qualification process organized, but he is unsure if it will require additional personnel at this point.

Time frames for the recreational district were also discussed. Bolton said that customers can take to go drinks from an establishment between the hours of 5 p.m. and the close of the business that serves the drinks and only in the area designated as the recreation district. That area primarily focuses on the downtown area of Picayune, but other surrounding areas are included.

The Council also accepted a check from Picayune Main Street Inc. Director Reba Beebe totaling $10,000, which was raised as part of the recent Gumbo and Dessert cook-off. The funds will be used to help offset a match the city will need to provide to receive $1.9 million in BP funding being used to renovate Friendship Park.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Councilors heard from a participant of the most recent Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Program. Roy Penton gave a brief description of what he and his fellow classmates learned before outlining the class project. This year’s project focuses on helping potential entrepreneurs start or locate a business in Picayune and Pearl River County.

The packet will include all of the pertinent information a potential business owner needs to know to start the permitting process, register with the Mississippi Department of Revenue, procure unemployment insurance, how to seek financing, and much more.

Penton said the idea in creating the packet was to streamline the process to entice more people to open businesses. By sharing the packet digitally, those who request it will have instant access to that information along with links to proper resources and application forms.

The Picayune Police Department is also in the middle of the process to once again seek national accreditation. Quave said he has several staff members looking over the policies and procedures to ensure everything is in line. He expects to start the self assessment process by this summer. When asked about the department’s state accreditation status, Quave said the department was reaccredited in June of last year, and that status usually last three to four years.

In other business, the Council plans to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at Kids Kingdom at Friendship Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.