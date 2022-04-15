Arrests collected on April 14, 2022

John Lee Anderson, 65, 133 Church St., Carriere; arrested on April 7, for drug court violation.

Reginald Kell Braxton, 43, 133 Chruch St., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 7, for disorderly conduct.

Wayne Travis Glidewell, 44, 2 Lee Dee Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 7, for public drunk/profanity.

Audrey Lynn Owen, 27, 291 S. Valley Rd., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on April 7, for grand larceny and foreign fugitive warrant.

Patricia Ann Schielder, 56, 104 Jenkins St.; arrested by PRCSO on April 7, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jose Barrera, 55, 306 Patin Rd., Carencio, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8, for DUI.

Tomara Lynn East-Holloway, 47, 24 Haynes Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8, for tampering with physical evidence, possession of paraphernalia, foreign fugitive warrant and probation violation.

Derek Paul Jarrell, 40, 11 Fritz Whitfield Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8, for possession of a controlled substance, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.

Charles Paul Lepine, 61, 29115 Horseshoe Rd., Independence, La.; arrested on April 8, for contempt of court.

Timonty McGowan, 54, 110 Ville Lane; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for court sentence.

Brandon Dionte McMorris, 32, 605 Boler St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 8, for contempt of court.

Nathaniel Lee Nunez, 39, 277 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for controlled substance violation.

Justin Julius Peavy, 41, 150 Timberbluff Dr., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and probation violation.

Crystal Slaydon, 37, 6 Easy St.; arrested on April 8, for three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, two counts of controlled substance violations and four counts of conspiracy.

Jacob Lee Smith, 32, 774 Savannah Millard Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for controlled substance violation, probation violation, commercial burglary and conspiracy.

Samuel Todd Smith, 26, 6136 Highway 43, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for grand larceny.

Connor James Taylor, 21, 87 Holliman Cemetery Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 8, for probation violation and four counts of malicious or mischievous injury to a dog or colt.

Christopher James Black, 31, 715 Williams Ave., Apt. B; arrested by Picayune PD on April 9, for carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Justin Kyle Deloach, 34, 64 Sealcrest Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 9, for possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court and tampering with physical evidence.

Taylor Easterling, 20, 316 Moody St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 9, for domestic violence.

Kathryn Elizabeth Hernandez, 31, 320 Third St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 9, for abusive calls to emergency service.

Jason Paul Stein, 48, 135 Sam Mitchell Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on April 9, for domestic violence.

Garrett Blade Stockstill, 28, 142 Hillview Dr.; arrested by MDOC on April 9, for probation violation.

Larry Wayne Tate, 28, 23080 Road 262; arrested by Picayune PD on April 9, for contempt of court and domestic violence.

Michael Anthony Bruner, 60, 29 Johnny Johnson Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on April 10, for DUI.

Jason Curtis Ryals, 44, 107 Willow St.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 10, for public drunk/profanity.

Alfred Dwayne Clark, 54, 66 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 11, for commercial burglary.

Christopher Keonte Gipson, 19, 66 A. Lazy B Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on April 11, for grand larceny and receiving stolen property.

Trinidad Kathleen Pellerano, 36, 20 Hillcrest Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 11, for DUI and controlled substance violation.

Jeffery Lynwood Smith, 44, 200 Loper St.; arrested by PRCSO on April 11, for DUI and driving in more than one lane.

Jacob Seth Sones, 30, 53 Houston Rd., Poplarville; arrested on April 11, for six counts of contempt of court and controlled substance violation.

Tyron Ananias Bell, 32, 715 S. Haugh Ave., Apt. H63; arrested by Picayune PD on April 12, for public drunk/profanity.

Terry Michael Bordlee, 62, 61 Darby Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 12, or driving while license suspended.

Karli Michelle Dubose, 26, 23 Quick Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 12, for conspiracy.

Norman Kristopher Peoples, 42, 179 E. Collins Dr., Buras, La.; arrested by MDOC on April 12, for probation violation.

Cynthia Marlene Reece, 46, 92 Luke Lane; arrested by PRCSO on April 12, for DUI second and driving while license suspended.

Ethan Colby Seals, 31, 939 Bouie Seals 112B Ravenwood Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 12, for possession of paraphernalia and domestic violence.

Johnathan Zachary Terry, 35, 30024 Pearceson Cemetery Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 12, for controlled substance violation.

Ramon Rashaud Berry, 27, 121 Whitehead Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for disorderly conduct.

Marcus Allen Creel, 31, 10 Cynthia Lane, Lumberton; arrested by MDOC on April 13, for probation violation and controlled substance violation.

Ronald Lee Cuevas, 28, 676 Burgetown Rd., Carriere; arrested by MDOC on April 13, for probation violation.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 30, 14 Eagle Hieghts; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for two counts of contempt of court.

Delta Dawn Fowler, 49, 68311 Second St.; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for two counts of receiving stolen property.

Zipporah Latisha Hall, 43, 133 Greenview Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 13, for false pretense.

James Michael Henry, 53, 704 Martin Luther King Dr., Apt. Lot B, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on April 13, for taking away of a motor vehicle.

Dustin Lamon Murphree, 39, 1321 Third Ave.; arrested by Picayune PD on April 13, for shoplifting and trespassing.